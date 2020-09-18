In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 18 September 2020 4:53 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi has released a teaser image of the redesigned Eclipse Cross, which is slated to go on sale in the United States in the first quarter of 2021. The current model made its debut in 2017 and brought a coupe roofline to its compact crossover form, along with the revival of the Eclipse name that graced its compact two-door model in the past.

The Japanese brand has revealed little else about the refreshed Eclipse Cross, however, only saying that the revisions will bring ‘radically changed’ designs to the front and rear ends, for a more upscale and energetic design to go with its coupe-roofed SUV shape.

Next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander on test

In addition to the scheduled debut of the updated Eclipse Cross in the first quarter of 2021, Mitsubishi has also reiterated its product plans for the North American market. The fourth quarter of this year will see the Outlander PHEV receive an upgraded internal combustion engine as well as improved pure-electric range, while Q1 2021 will see the Mirage and Mirage G4 (Attrage) receive exterior and interior styling updates.

A full model change, next-generation Outlander is due to debut in the second quarter of next year, states Mitsubishi, and every new Mitsubishi will receive Forward Collision Mitigation (autonomous emergency braking, or AEB) with pedestrian detection.

The forthcoming Outlander will essentially be a productionised version of the Engelberg Tourer/e-Yi concept, wearing much of the concepts’ look with the brand’s latest two-tier headlamp signature and the latest iteration of the Dynamic Shield grille.

GALLERY: 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander spyshots