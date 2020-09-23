The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has reminded Malaysians that cycling on highways is strictly prohibited, and those who are caught doing so could be fined between RM300 and RM2,000.
In an official statement, Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the ban only affects highways, and does not extend to federal, state and municipal roads in the country.
“JSPT advises cyclists who wish to participate in said activity to always follow the designated rules and laws of the highway to ensure their safety as well as that of other road users,” said Azisman Alias. He added that any individuals that fail to obey road signs that ban cycling on highways are in violation of Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
Comments
Motorcyclists on Federal highway prohibited too.
They motorcycle didn’t paid the tol fee like us car or truck. So I feel they motorcycle cannot use. Else polis motorcycle escort can use the highway for carry thier duty
As a cyclist myself, I fully support this enforcement.
At the end of the day, I will never say no to safety.
Anything less than 4 wheels should be prohibited and fine 10k