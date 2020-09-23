In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 September 2020 12:03 pm / 4 comments

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has reminded Malaysians that cycling on highways is strictly prohibited, and those who are caught doing so could be fined between RM300 and RM2,000.

In an official statement, Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the ban only affects highways, and does not extend to federal, state and municipal roads in the country.

“JSPT advises cyclists who wish to participate in said activity to always follow the designated rules and laws of the highway to ensure their safety as well as that of other road users,” said Azisman Alias. He added that any individuals that fail to obey road signs that ban cycling on highways are in violation of Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.