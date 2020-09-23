In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 September 2020 11:39 am / Comments are Disabled

Our paultan.org Mystery Fuel Test is now looking for users of RON 100 and Shell V-Power Racing fuels to join our programme. We are specifically looking for users who use any of these two fuel types on their Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ, G20 BMW G20 330i or a Honda Civic FC 1.5 VTEC Turbo. Yes, free fuel will be offered throughout this programme, along with an additional RM300 fuel card as well as exclusive, non-for-sale paultan.org DRIVEN apparel.

In list form, we are looking for car owners of any of the following car models to participate:

1. Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ (stock, any model year and transmission)

2. 2019-2020 G20 BMW 330i

3. 2016-2020 FC Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo

If you meet the abovementioned criteria, being part of the programme is easy. Firstly, you’ll need to fill up the form below and we will record your registration. Once you’ve been selected to participate in the programme, simply come over to our refuelling point in MAEPS, Serdang, get your car refuelled and off you go :)

You’re free to head back and simply go about your normal daily activities and come back every couple of days days to refuel again. Each time you refuel, you will be spending around an hour or so. There will not be any convoy drives in this programme and all fuel costs will be covered by us.

You will be required to attend all the seven refuelling sessions at MAEPS, Serdang as per below:

October 3 (Saturday): One to two hours for refuelling and briefing with F&B. AM & PM options

October 7 (Wednesday): One hour for refuelling, available between 4pm till 11pm

October 10 (Saturday): One hour for refuelling, available between 10am till 5pm

October 14 (Wednesday): One hour for refuelling, available between 4pm till 11pm

October 17 (Saturday): One hour for refuelling, available between 10am till 5pm

October 21 (Wednesday): One hour for refuelling, available between 4pm till 11pm

October 24 (Saturday): One to two hours for final refueling. AM & PM options

* Participants from Klang Valley preferred.

* Sole RON 100 or Shell V-Power Racing users preferred, with mixture of RON 100/VPR & 97 secondary.

* Stock, unmodified engines preferred.

You will be required to share your feedback after each refuelling session via Google Forms. Yes, it’s that simple :) To take part, please fill up the form below: