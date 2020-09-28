In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 28 September 2020 12:08 pm / 1 comment

Meet the Ferrari Omologata, a new, bespoke creation by the Italian automaker for a discerning European client. The project took a little over two years to complete, and it’s the 10th, coachbuilt front-engined V12 model Ferrari has delivered since the P540 Superfast Aperta in 2009.

As the familiar face suggests, the donor car is indeed an 812 Superfast. Ferrari said only the windscreen and headlights have been carried over from the 812 Superfast. The rest of the bodywork is unique to the Omologata – the radiator grille has been inverted, the front wheel arches now bulge over the headlights, and the side bodywork is completely new, including the door handles and rear haunch.

While the rest of the car still seems relatively tame, things take a more drastic turn at the back. Here, the tail lights are deeply set to underline tension, whereas the louvred rear window gives it a more old-school appeal. Finishing the exterior are a unique set of wheels, quad exhaust finishers, and triple-layer Rosso Magma paint with custom racing liveries.

Inside, the Omologata gets electric blue seats with Jeans Aunde fabric and a four-point racing harness. The metal trims on the dashboard and steering wheel are finished with a crackled paint effect (a nod to its GT race cars in the 1950s and 60s), whereas the door handles get a hammered paint effect, a design harking back to the great 250 LM and 250 GTO.

Mechanically, it’s unknown if Ferrari fettled with the Superfast’s front-engined setup, but the V12 in question is a naturally-aspirated 6.5 litre engine that develops 800 PS and 718 Nm in stock tune. When the 812 Superfast debuted in 2017, it was the most potent Prancing Horse model ever created, and the engine featured a 350 bar direct injection system, and variable geometry intake tracts derived from F1 engines. A seven-speed DCT is standard.

Performance numbers include a century sprint time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h. Also available on the Superfast were Side Slip Control 5.0 (SSC), Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 (PCV), four-wheel steering, and electric power steering. So, what do you think?