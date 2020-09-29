In Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Gerard Lye / 29 September 2020 11:44 am / 1 comment

The current Isuzu MU-X is a seven-seat SUV based on the second-generation D-Max pick-up truck, and it has been around for nearly seven years now. With the third-generation D-Max revealing itself last year, it is largely expected that an all-new MU-X is in the works as well.

The Japanese automaker has been pretty quiet about whether it will release a second-generation MU-X, but it looks like that’s exactly what’s coming. This is based on patent images of the redesigned seven-seater that were posted by the Japan Patent Office, as discovered by Autoweek.

Like its predecessor, the new MU-X will share quite a lot in common with the D-Max, including the front doors, bonnet and front fenders. However, there are some noticeable differences at the front, as the MU-X appears to sport slimmer headlamps, while the standalone framed grille, which features “fanged” slats, is smaller in size when compared to the pick-up.

The front bumper also has more subtle-looking fog lamp sections tucked into the corners, with other cues being a separated lower intake and skid plate. Progressing further rearwards, the glasshouse of the new model also looks more cohesive compared to the current MU-X, without oversized C-pillars to break the new and continuous window line.

This change sees the D-pillars carrying the main body colour rather than being part of the previous model’s wraparound rear window, complemented by a rising beltline and pronounced haunches. Furthermore, the MU-X-specific doors also sees a character line that rises over the rear door handles, with it originating from the front fenders and running through the front door handles.

At the rear, you’ll still find two-piece taillights – albeit sleeker in shape – and a number plate recess that has been pushed downwards to the base of the tailgate. Meanwhile, large reflector/fog lamp sections occupy the lower rear apron, along with a contrasting trim piece. No details about the interior for now.

Given its roots, the MU-X should ride on the same ladder-frame chassis as the D-Max, but with some modifications to make it a little more road-biased. The engine line-up is likely to be shared too, with a selection of diesel engines coupled to automatic or manual transmissions. We’ll only get more details when Isuzu decides to reveal more in the future.

