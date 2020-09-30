In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 September 2020 10:18 am / 0 comments

Photographs of the upcoming 2021 Triumph Trident, expected to enter Triumph dealer showrooms in the first quarter of next year, have been released. Details are still scarce about the Trident but it is expected to compete in the middleweight naked sports bike market.

Now entering final testing at Triumph’s Hinckley works, the Trident features an inline-triple although engine displacement was not disclosed. What the press release did say was the Trident will have “torque rich performance” and “agile handling.”

Styling follows the standard seating position of naked motorcycle, which from photos places the rider rather more upright than the 765 RS, which leans the rider a little further forward. The seat is a combined rider/pillion unit like the one found on the previous generation 675.

A simplification in the looks of the Trident can be seen in the single round headlight and round instrument gauge, possibly being a budget consideration to keep costs down in this segment of the market. As for the Trident’s frame, it appears to be a welded welded from round tube metal compared to the cast alloy unit on the 765 RS, as is the side stand.

An added design feature not seen in the initial release photos of the Trident is the swing arm mounted mudguard, which carries the number plate and turn signal indicators. Suspension uses upside-down forks but it is not known if these are adjustable units while the rear will have a preload-adjustable monoshock at a minimum.