In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 30 September 2020 9:48 am / 0 comments

A Singaporean company has announced plans to install 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the island state by 2030, Channel News Asia reports. Local firm Charge+ said its investment will support Singapore’s goal of phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles for 100% clean energy vehicles by 2040.

The company, which is a green mobility subsidiary of Singaporean solar energy solutions provider Sunseap, says its chargers will be installed in both public and private residential areas as well as commercial and industrial buildings. It will also serve companies operating electric vehicle fleets.

Charge+ will utilise a proprietary, ultra-slim charger that it is developing. The company says that its AC unit – which will feature dual charging points, each with a 7.4 kW power rating – will be the slimmest commercial EV charger in the world when it becomes available. The compact design footprint will allow for more chargers to be installed per location, thereby serving more users.

A secure cloud-based management system will allow the entire charging network to be remotely controlled and monitored, while a mobile app experience will allow users to locate available chargers, begin a charging session and also make payment. Sunseap CEO Frank Phuan said that the company’s roll-out plan, the largest to-date for Singapore’s EV sector, will help spur the adoption of EVs in the country.

Charge+ will compete with the likes of energy provider SP Group, which aims to have 1,000 charging points island-wide by the end of this year. The company said that Singapore will serve as a launch market, from which it will then expand into other cities in Southeast Asia and beyond.