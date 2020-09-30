In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 30 September 2020 4:11 pm / 1 comment

MINI Malaysia has launched two new versions of the Countryman, both of which are based on the existing Cooper S Sports variant. The first of the two is a limited-edition model that comes with the Blackline Package, while the other version introduces a panoramic sunroof, giving customers an option for an open-top driving experience.

Let’s first focus on the Countryman Sports with the Blackline Package, which will only be offered in limited units, 38 to be exact. Each one sees several exterior elements receive a piano black finish instead of chrome, including the front grille, headlamp and taillight trims, door handles and emblems. This model can be had in either British Racing Green or Light White, with either option being paired with a black roof.

Meanwhile, the Countryman Sports with a panoramic sunroof is exactly as it sounds, as owners will be able to invite more of the outdoors into the cabin. It should be noted that this variant won’t replace the existing, closed-top Sports variant, so if you prefer not having a powered sunroof, you still have such an option.

As for the interior and remainder of the kit list, it’s pretty much what you get from the Sports, including LED headlamps and taillights, 19-inch John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke alloys, JCW aero kit and rear spoiler, dual-zone climate control, 8.8-inch Navigation System Professional infotainment with MINI Connected, Carbon Black Cross Punch leather upholstery, illuminated MINI Yours Piano Black trim and a 12-speaker, 360-watt Harmon Kardon sound system.

The same applies to what’s under the hood, with both new versions being powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 192 PS (189 hp) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm. There’s a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sending drive to the front wheels, enabling a zero-to-100 km/h sprint time of 7.5 seconds, a top speed of 225 km/h and combined fuel consumption of 6.6 litres per 100 km.

In terms of pricing, you’ll be paying a premium for either version, as the Countryman Sports with the Blackline Package retails at RM243,280 on-the-road without insurance, with the sales tax relief factored in. The sum is RM4,000 more compared to a regular Sports, which currently goes for RM239,280.

As for the Countryman Sports with a panoramic sunroof, it goes for RM247,280, making it RM8,000 more than the closed-top version. Each purchase comes with a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service, as well as a five-year roadside assistance programme.