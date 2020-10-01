In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 October 2020 2:30 pm / 0 comments

Audi has released the R8 Green Hell special edition model, with production limited to 50 units worldwide. True to its name, the exterior is finished in a dark Tioman Green finish as standard (visually adapted from the R8 LMS race car), but customers can also choose Ibis White, Daytona Grey, or Mythos Black.

Body panels such as the A-pillars, roof and rear end are partially covered in matte black foil, and each of the 50 cars will be numbered. There’s also the “Green Hell R8” logo on the side blades and windscreen. Extras include matte black front lip, side sills, diffuser, side mirror caps, and rear wing, and the car rides on 20-inch 5-twin-spoke matte black wheels with red highlights.

Inside, the car is draped with Alcanatara – the centre panels of the bucket seats feature this material, as do the hood over the instrument display, door armrest, knee pads, and centre armrest. There’s also a red 12 o’ clock marker on the steering wheel. Contrast, on the other hand, is provided with a blue-green “Kailash fern” tone. The floors mats feature a “Green Hell R8” logo.

Under the rear glass, the mid-engined R8 is powered by a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, generating 620 PS and 580 Nm of torque. These figures are unchanged from the V10 performance quattro variant. Together with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro AWD, it sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds, and would top out at 331 km/h.

Production of the R8 Green Hell will take place at the “Böllinger Höfe” manufacturing facility near the Audi Neckarsulm plant. Prices in Germany start from €233,949 (RM1.14 million). If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, well, maybe the LMS GT2 will.

