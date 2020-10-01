In Advertorial / By Matthew H Tong / 1 October 2020 6:04 pm / 0 comments

Believe it or not, the highly anticipated paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2020 is happening in a month’s time. Like before, it will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre from November 7 and 8, 2020.

Two additional high profile brands will be joining the fray this time – Porsche will be putting the Taycan electric sports car on display, and everyone’s favourite electric car brand Tesla is also on the roster. That’s right, folks, Tesla is officially part of PACE 2020, courtesy of Vision Motorsports.

That brings the total of first timers to six brands, which include Hyundai, Ford, Honda Motorcycles and Triumph Motorcycles. Lexus will also be making a reappearance this year, alongside BMW, Harley-Davidson, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Volkswagen and Volvo. There’s no better place to shop for your dream car, that much we dare say.

To sweeten the deal, we’ve raised the vouchers for new car purchases to RM2,500 thanks to our sponsors, which now includes an RM500 voucher for Bluair air purification solutions. This is on top of RM500 from auto detailing specialist Kuzig Glanz, RM500 from auto window film specialist V-Kool, RM500 from renown child safety seat brand Recaro Kids and RM500 for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

The first 70 pre-owned car bookings, on the other hand, will include a combined RM1,000 voucher* from Kuzig Glanz and Recaro Kids. That’s not all – confirmed customers will enter a lucky draw, with 10 winners each day walking away with Samsung’s most innovative phone yet – the folding Galaxy Z Flip, worth RM5,588 each*. Another winner will receive the grand prize of a free local holiday for two, worth RM15,000*! Also, do you consider meeting us, the writers, a bonus? Because we’ll be there throughout!

Now, seeing as we’re still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a face mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is 37.4ºC and below before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

Additionally, we will impose a strict limit of 1,500 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go much lower than the allowed maximum capacity under the current recovery movement control order, 2,500 people, to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to a minimum social distance of one metre.

Children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter. Lastly, we will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Last year, a whopping 399 vehicles were sold at PACE, worth a cool RM91.5 million in total. That figure includes 272 new cars, 87 pre-owned cars and 40 superbikes in the first year we opened up the show to premium motorcycles. Yes, it will be difficult to beat those figures with strict social distancing measures in place, but it won’t hurt to try, would it?

Click here for more details on PACE, and as we said earlier, we’ll be announcing the promotions from participating brands closer to the event, so stay tuned. Are you excited yet? We know we are, and we can’t wait to see you there!

*For Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia, valid for all models except the Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Vento and Volkswagen Jetta models. For Ford Malaysia, valid for Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford Ranger WildTrak only. Not valid for BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson and Triumph bikes.