In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 2 October 2020 11:29 am / 2 comments

Following the debut of the third-generation Hyundai i20 in February comes the sportier-looking i20 N Line, which arrives with a choice of two engines – a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated MPI four-cylinder engine that produces 84 PS, or the 1.0 litre T-GDI direct-injection turbo three-cylinder engine with 100 PS or 120 PS.

The i20 N Line powertrain can be specified with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, which is optional on the 100 PS 1.0 litre T-GDI engine and standard on the 120 PS version of the same unit. Also joining the 48-volt mild-hybrid system is the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), which offers even more fuel efficiency. The standard i20 is offered with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual.

The i20 N Line adds to the manufacturer’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language with further performance-inspired visual cues, such as the front bumper which is accented with a grey character line, and the black cascading grille – that implies a chequered flag design, says Hyundai – also receives an N Line badge.

At the rear end, the i20 N Line also gets a rear bumper with more motorsport-inspired sculpting compared to that of the standard hatchback, where the fog lamp is now a single, centrally-located item, and the exhaust gets chromed twin outlets. Rolling stock on the i20 N Line is a set of two-tone 17-inch alloys.

Inside, the i20 N Line gets a sportier set of front seats with N branding and red contrast stitching, while the driver gets a sportier N steering wheel compared to the standard i20. Other additions to the motorsport aesthetic include metal pedals, N-branded leather gear lever with red inserts and contrast-stitched gaiter, while red highlights also appear on the air-con vent adjusters and door trim.

The i20 N Line also joins the standard model in offering the latest version of Bluelink technology, which includes connected vehicle functions such as Hyundai Live Services, which offers real-time traffic, fuel price, weather and parking information, and remote control features via the Bluelink smartphone app.

Infotainment and instrumentation on the standard i20 comes courtesy of dual 10.25-inch ‘visually combined’ displays, while device connectivity is supported by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a wireles charging pad, rear USB ports and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

This N Line version is also equipped with Smartsense safety features. The safety kit on the standard i20 includes navigation-based adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring with engine braking, autonomous emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, front departure alert, rear cross traffic alert, a parking assistant and parking sensors with automatic braking.

Set to go on sale across Europe from the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2021, the Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Polar White and Brass. When specified with the Polar White exterior paint, the optional contrasting Phantom Black roof finish is also available.

GALLERY: 2020 Hyundai i20