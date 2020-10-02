In Acura, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 October 2020 9:45 am / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Acura MDX will make its debut in prototype form on October 14, where we’ll get to see what Honda’s luxury division has done to redesign its popular three-row SUV. According to the company, the new MDX “will usher in new levels of Acura design, performance, technology and craftsmanship, assuming the mantle as the brand’s new flagship model.”

To go along with the announcement, Acura also released a teaser that shows some of the primary lines of the crossover. With a pentagon-shaped grille that closely resembles that on the latest TLX, the shared family identity is obvious here, as are the particularly slim Jewel Eye headlamps. A sculpted front bumper provides the MDX with a more aggressive face, which are complemented by angular side inlets, and angled to meet the car’s lower intake.

The overall profile also appears sleeker when compared to the outgoing third-gen model, with a sharply sculpted beltline that links the front and rear lighting units – Acura calls the latter Chicane taillights. The new bodywork, according to the company, is wider, lower and longer than before, although no measurements have been provided for now.

Similarly, the interior remains a mystery, but it shouldn’t differ too much from recent Acura models. As for engines, expect a mix of petrol and hybrid options, with reports indicating a performance Type S variant being a possibility, using a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 from the TLX Type S.