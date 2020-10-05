In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2020 11:44 am / 1 comment

First introduced in 2016, the 2020 BMW Motorrad G310GS (priced at RM29,500 for the 2019 model) is now updated with LED lighting and two new colour choices. Also new is adjustable brake and clutch levers in four positions as well anti-hopping clutch that prevents rear wheel lock up when downshifting quickly while reducing lever effort.

In terms of mechanicals, the G310GS remains the same, with a 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill with four-valves, DOHC and fed by EFI. Power output is claimed to be 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and torque is 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, with Euro 5 emissions compliance with power going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Previously having LED lighting for the tail light, the 2020 G310GS now comes with LED lighting throughout, although LED turn signals was an option in the official BMW Motorrad catalogue. This now includes LED DRLs and BMW Motorrad says this provides a “particularly bright and homogeneous illumination of the road” while eliminating “distracting vibrations of the light cone.”

In terms of ergonomics, the G310GS now comes with four-position reach adjustment for the brake and clutch levers, which suits riders with both small and large hand spans. Braking is still the same on the G310GS, done with a single 300 mm disc clamped by a four-piston Bybre hydraulic calliper on the 19-inch front wheel and 240 mm disc with single-piston calliper on the 17-inch rear, with switchable two-channel ABS for off-road use.

Suspension is done with 41 mm diameter upside-down forks, non-adjustable, while the rear end is held up with a mono shock adjustable for pre-load. Seat height of the G310GS is 835 mm, with fuel carried in a 11-litre tank and wet weight, ready to ride, listed as 169.5 kg.

Aside from the base colour scheme of plain polar white and tank side panels in grey, the G310GS has two new colour choices for 2020. These are the Rally style with red painted frame and tank centre cover in Kyanit blue metallic as well as the “40 Years GS” edition with cosmic black and yellow paint and graphics.