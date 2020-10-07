In Bentley, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 7 October 2020 9:44 am / 2 comments

Bentley has just introduced the Bentayga facelift here in Malaysia, which is surprisingly quick considering that the opulent SUV made its global debut in July. Pricing starts from RM743,900, but this is before duty, taxes, insurance and registration. There is also the First Edition, which starts from RM935,000.

The keened eye among you would have noticed that our Bentayga test car was a left-hand drive unit. That’s because the car was a pre-production prototype that was specifically flown in to tour the region. It was painted in Rose Gold and had the Mulliner Driving Specification pack, as well as a swanky two-tone Linen and Brunel leather upholstery, contrasted with Koa wood veneer.

Powering this behemoth is a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, offering 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite weighing in excess of 2,400 kg, the Bentayga V8 will do the century sprint time in 4.5 seconds, before hitting the 290 km/h top speed.

There have been various design changes and enhancements made to the exterior and interior of the Bentayga facelift, so sit back, enjoy, and learn all about the new SUV in our video review.