In Bentley, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 October 2020

It was back in July when Bentley first revealed the facelifted Bentayga, and now, the updated SUV has been launched in Malaysia. Bentley Kuala Lumpur is offering the model in both standard and First Edition guises, the latter being available for a limited period from launch.

In terms of pricing, the regular Bentayga will set you back RM743,900, but this is before duty, tax, insurance and registration are factored in. As for the First Edition, it starts from RM935,000, with a few options coming as standard, which we will get into shortly. The company says more showroom units are set to arrive soon, with limited cars available for delivery in Q4 this year.

Both versions are powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which continues to serve up 550 PS (542 hp) and 770 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h.

In terms of exterior changes, every panel at the front of the SUV has been redesigned, with the matrix grille being made larger and more upright. The matrix LED headlamps flanking said grille have also been positioned 30 mm higher than before and sport Bentley’s signature design inspired by cut crystal glassware, which you’ll also find on the latest Continental GT and Flying Spur.

The grille pattern has also been replicated on several areas of the more aggressive front bumper, while the sides feature new, longer vents on the front wings. The lower door mouldings with discreet V8 badging have also been revised, along with a longer roof spoiler.

The list of changes continues at the rear, with a redesigned tailgate that is fitted with Continental GT-style elliptical lamps and Bentley script, with the licence plate being moved down to the bumper closer to the wide, split tailpipes.

Moving inside, the Bentayga gets a new steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster and trimmings, along with cues from the Flying Spur. For instance, the circular air vents have been replaced by a sculptured single vent with a flowing chrome bezel and accompanying Breitling clock, which sits above a larger, 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The Bentayga in the five-seat configuration can now be had with rear-seat ventilation, previously available only on the four-seater. On that mention, the four-seater benefits from a 30 mm increase in knee room in the upright seated position, with an improvement of almost 100 mm in the reclined position.

Customers who opt for the First Edition will (pictured here) see their Bentayga come equipped with the Bentley Dynamic Ride active roll control system, along with the Touring Specification and Mulliner Driving Specification options – the latter includes new-design 22-inch black wheels that are unique to the Bentayga and sport pedals.

Other touches include the choice of having “First Edition” or the Bentley wings embroidered on the seats, with a wide selection of leather and veneer options. The higher-spec Naim sound system is also standard with the First Edition, and is capable of delivering 1,780 watts of power and comes with no less than 20 speakers and eight listening modes for optimal aural pleasure.