In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 October 2020 10:00 am / 2 comments

It’s been more than four years since the second-generation Honda Ridgeline made its debut, so it’s about time that the pick-up truck gets a mid-cycle refresh. Well, the company has done just that, so here’s the new Ridgeline in all its glory, and it’s quite a head-turner.

Prior to this facelift, one of the criticisms of the Ridgeline was that it didn’t look “truck-like” enough despite its capabilities, particularly with its Pilot-like face. However, that all changes with the new model, which is set to go on sale for the 2021 model year from early next year.

The redesign gives the pick-up truck a more rugged look that people have been clamouring for, with a more upright grille and squared-off nose, flanked by reshaped LED headlamps. As before, the grille still sports a crossbar that bisects the headlamp lenses, which are either in gloss black or chrome depending on trim level – Sport, RTL, RTL-E and Black Edition.

There’s also a new front bumper that further highlights the toughness of the Ridgeline’s new design, and it features a skid plate and broad side vents. The latter routes air through the bumper and around the front tires and wheels, creating air curtains to improve aerodynamic performance.

Other changes include a bonnet that sports a pronounced power bulge, new front fenders to emphasise the new face, while the rear sees a reprofiled bumper that exposes twin exhaust outlets. Honda also fitted 18-inch wheels to all trims with a backspacing reduced by 10 mm, which in turn, increases track width by 20 mm for a more planted stance.

Beyond the changes from the A-pillars forward and the rear bumper, the rest of the Ridgeline’s exterior remains pretty much unchanged, as it still has the same, practical bed around back, along with an identical side profile.

As an option, there’s also a Honda Performance Development (HPD) package available, which adds a unique grille treatment seen here, along with black fender flares, bronze-coloured wheels and HPD graphics on the bed walls. This is available on all Ridgeline trims, and is one of four options that also include Utility, Function and Function+ packages.

While the exterior does see some noticeable changes, the interior of the Ridgeline retains much of what was familiar, but with an updated Display Audio system. Depending on trim level, there’s also new accents, contrast stitching, or cloth inserts added.

Similarly, the powertrain is the same as before, with a 3.5 litre direct-injected VTEC V6 petrol engine pushing out 280 hp and and 355 Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is the only pairing with the mill, with Honda’s i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system being standard on the RTL-E and Black Edition, but optional on the Sport and RTL.

All Ridgeline trims get the Honda Sensing suite as standard, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control.