In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 October 2020 7:30 pm / 0 comments

Newcomer at the entry level into the Ducati Scrambler family is the 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, dubbed the “Dark Suit”. Coming in a dark matte shade of grey called Dark Stealth, the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro is designed to be a canvas for the Scrambler 1100 to stamp his or her personal taste and sense of creativity.

Mechanically identical to the other models in the Scrambler 1100 range, the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro, the Dark Pro comes with an air-cooled V-twin displacing 1,079 cc, producing 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. The Dark Pro is differentiated from the other Scrambler Pro models by the use of matte black with anodised aluminium components as well as classic style rear view mirrors.

Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive and riding aids include Ducati Traction Control specific to this model and cornering ABS. Also standard are three riding modes – Active, Journey and City – which which most likely correspond to Sport, Road and Soft.

Fuel is carried inside a 15-litre tank and seat height is 810 mm for the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro with wet weight claimed to be 206 kg. As is customary for Ducati’s, braking is done with Brembo radial-mount Monobloc M4.32 four-piston callipers grabbing 320 mm diameter discs in front and a single-piston calliper and disc on the back wheel.

For Malaysia, the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro are due to be launched soon, perhaps later this month. While no indication has been given with regards to pricing, sources inside Ducati Malaysia say it might be “around RM85,000.”