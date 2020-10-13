In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 13 October 2020 8:13 pm / 2 comments

Having shown the car earlier this year, Hyundai has introduced the facelifted Santa Fe in the United States. The refreshed SUV is coming to America with two 2.5 litre four-cylinder engines, plus a hybrid variant.

Both petrol mills are new Smartstream G2.5 units with both direct and multi-point injection. The naturally-aspirated variant makes an estimated 191 hp at 6,100 rpm and 247 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and start/stop, delivering a targeted combined fuel consumption figure of 9.0 litres per 100 km with front-wheel drive – an improvement of four per cent over the previous 2.0 litre mill.

As for the turbocharged version, Hyundai is aiming for outputs of 277 hp at 6,000 rpm and 422 Nm at 3,500 rpm, along with a combined fuel consumption figure of as low as 9.4 litres per 100 km (a reduction of around nine per cent). This engine is paired to a new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

For the first time on a Hyundai SUV, the facelifted Santa Fe will also be offered as a hybrid, powered by a 1.6 litre turbo four-pot that makes 178 hp at 6,000 rpm and 264 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Together with the 44 kW (59 hp) electric drive motor, six-speed auto and 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the result is a total system output of 225 hp. Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system is standard here.

As we reported earlier, the Santa Fe effectively rides on a new platform, adding support for electrified powertrains (a plug-in hybrid model is coming next year). Hyundai claims that ride and handling have been improved through greater use of high-tensile steel, an uprated braking system and new aerodynamic underbody covers.

Significant changes have also been made to the exterior. The distinctive two-tier headlights remain but they’ve been linked visually by T-shaped LED daytime running lights, while the larger lower lamps are now integrated with the reshaped grille. There’s also a new chrome surround for the U-shaped centre air intake, which continues down the sides and rear of the car.

At the back, the tail lights are now larger three-pronged items joined together by an illuminated strip. The indicators and reverse lamps have been moved into the main lamp units, making for a cleaner bumper that only incorporates a full-width reflector strip and the silver skid plate. Puddle lamps and intricate 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels have also been added.

Inside, the Santa Fe gets a taller floating centre console, complete with a new push-button gear selector. Interior accoutrements have also been upgraded with optional quilted Nappa leather upholstery, new door panel accents and faux suede headlining. You’ll also find an increased range of ambient lighting settings, Qi wireless charging, remote engine start, remote parking assist and a smartphone digital key function.

The standard infotainment touchscreen is larger at eight inches across, while higher-end models get the even bigger 10.25-inch widescreen display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now fitted across all variants, while a more advanced voice control system has also been fitted. You can also now get the Santa Fe with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12-speaker, 630-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Sharing between multiple drivers is now easier with remote profile management, allowing individuals to store their own seat and mirror positions. Some mild interior repackaging has also freed up an additional 15 litres of boot space. As for safety, the Santa Fe comes as standard with autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and oncoming cross traffic detection.

Other driver assistance features include autonomous emergency braking with stop and go, lane keeping assist, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert (which now aids in getting out of parallel parking spaces), a door opening warning, and a rear seat occupant reminder.