13 October 2020

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has stepped up its efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic by equipping members of the auxiliary police with temperature scanner helmets.

The company notes that the helmets are an additional means of preventing the spread of the virus, as it will still carry out existing procedures like temperature checks at stations, providing hand sanitisers and frequent sanitisation of its trains as before.

It adds that members of the auxiliary police with these helmets will carry out patrols at stations to detect commuters who may exhibits symptoms like high body temperatures.

The use of these helmets is currently in its pilot phase to evaluate their effectiveness, and KTM hopes this initiative will increase the confidence of commuters in using train services.