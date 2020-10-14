In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 October 2020 6:03 pm / 0 comments

Launched for next year’s riding season in Europe is the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 S, which comes in three model variants. These are the Versys 1000 S Tourer, Tourer Plus, and Grand Tourer.

Coming in at a model position below the top-of-the-line Versys 1000 SE, the Versys S includes some features previously available only on the SE, including smartphone connectivity, heated grips, cruise control, traction control, cornering auxiliary lights, riding modes and quick shifter. The main difference between the Versys S and SE is Skyhook electronic suspension which is found on the SE while the S makes do with conventional suspension.

Power for the Versys S comes from a 1.043 cc, liquid-cooled inline-four, producing 120 PS at 9.000 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. For comparison, the BMW Motorrad S1000XR, with similar engine configuration, puts out 165 PS at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm.

Perusing the specifications sheet for the three Versys S variants, differences are a matter of standard equipment specified, with all three models in the range mechanically identical. A one-key twin pannier system with a combined capacity of 56-litres is standard equipment for the Versys S Tourer and Grand Tourer.

For the Versys S Tourer, a set of LED auxiliary fog lights is added. At the top of the catalogue, the Versys S Grand Tourer gets everything mentioned earlier plus a 47-litre top box, GPS bracket and frame sliders.

There are two colour options available for the Versys 1000 S – Pearl Storm Gray/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black and Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black.



