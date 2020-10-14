In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 14 October 2020 10:42 am / 0 comments

The second-generation Toyota Mirai will be making its debut this December, the Japanese manufacturer has indicated on teaser website for the forthcoming hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle.

Toyota is also holding an event on two separate dates in Japan, where 32 people will be selected by lottery to sample a Mirai prototype; first on November 29 at the GKN Proving Ground at Tochigi City, and then on December 6 at Spa Nishiura Motor Park in Gamagori City.

The upcoming hydrogen fuel-cell Toyota has taken a whole new design direction relative to the first-generation Mirai, replacing the 2015 model’s unusual, Prius-inspired styling with long-nosed, cab-rearwards proportions, no doubt helped by its premium RWD Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) underpinnings.

The second-generation car’s luxury car proportions translate into physical growth, too, gaining 85 mm in length, 140 mm in wheelbase and 70 mm in width while becoming 65 mm lower than its predecessor. The size gains appear to have improved hydrogen storage, from which Toyota promises a 30% increase in driving range over the first-generation FCEV or up to around 650 km.

Second-generation Toyota Mirai concept

The TNGA architecture has also been designed from the outset with hydrogen powertrains in mind, and has also been said to help the Mirai gain rigidity. The repackaging of the fuel cell layout within the TNGA architecture has also allowed for one more seat in the second row than the first-gen Mirai, now totalling five in the car.

Inside, Toyota set out to create a ‘simple, modern and warm’ interior space, where the dashboard houses a larger display panel comprising digital instrumentation for the driver and a centre 12.3-inch infotainment display.

All in, a considerable increase in performance over the first-generation Mirai is expected, and Toyota also claims smoother, more linear acceleration and a greater sense of power at all speeds. Meanwhile, the lower centre of gravity afforded by the TNGA platform will give the second-generation Mirai improved agility and responsiveness for ‘nimble, rewarding handling,’ said Toyota.

GALLERY: Second-generation Toyota Mirai concept