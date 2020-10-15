Nearly 18 months after the Tesla Model Y made its world debut, company founder Elon Musk said the seven-seater electric car will finally be entering production next month, with deliveries to follow in early December.
The Model Y is built on the same platform as the Model 3 and shares about 75% of its components. The similarities extend into the cabin – things are pretty much identical to the Model 3, with a 15-inch touchscreen being the predominant feature of the cabin. There’s even a panoramic glass roof and a high seating position, the latter a result of the floor-mounted batteries.
Conveniences include the smartphone-as-a-key interface, which connects with the Tesla Mobile app for functions such as remote unlock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode, and more.
For powertrain, it is either powered by a single (RWD) or dual-motor (AWD) setup. Tesla’s website currently shows two variants – Performance and Long Range AWD, and both employ the dual-motor AWD system.
No output figures have been revealed yet, but Tesla claims that the Long Range AWD will do the 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) sprint in 4.8 seconds, and has a top speed of 217 km/h. Its battery is good for a range of 508 km on a full charge (based on EPA estimates).
The Performance variant, on the other hand, is much quicker in the 0-96 km/h sprint, requiring just 3.5 seconds to finish the job. It will go on to a top speed of 250 km/h, and rides on 21-inch wheels. A full charge yields an estimated driving range of 468 km. All variants are compatible with the automaker’s V3 Superchargers. More details will be revealed soon, so stay tuned!
