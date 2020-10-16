In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 October 2020 8:52 am / 0 comments

MotoGP fan favourite Valentino Rossi has tested positive for Covid-19. This will mean the Monster Energy Yamaha rider will miss this weekend’s 2020 MotoGP round in Aragon, Spain as well as the next weekend’s Teruel Grand Prix, held at the same venue.

The positive test result came after Rossi returned to his home in Tavullia, Italy, after the le Mans round of MotGP in France. Compulsory initial testing for Covid-19 on October 13 and 15 returned a negative result but a third standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was positive.

“I am so disappointed that I will have to miss the race at Aragon. I’d like to be optimistic and confident, but I expect the second round in Aragon to be a ‘no go’ for me as well… I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from le Mans,” said Rossi.

Rossi, who moves to satellite team Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team in 2021, is having something of a chequered season this year. This is despite a third place finish in Jerez at the Andalucia Grand Prix in Jerez last July.