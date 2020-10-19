In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2020 4:03 pm / 0 comments

Known from the 1970s for its two-cylinder sports-tourers, the Munich firm has updated the 2021 BMW Motorrad R1250RT with a host of new features and factory-fitted options. Pricing in the UK for the R1250RT sports-tourer is 15,820 pounds sterling (RM84,890) including VAT – for comparison the 2019 R1250RT retails in Malaysia for RM139,500.

Coming with the iconic boxer-twin, the R1250RT’s mill displaces 1,254 cc and produces 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm, no change from the previous generation model. Power response is governed by BMW Shiftcam variable intake valve timing and stroke and gets to the ground via a six-speed gear box and shaft final drive.

New for 2021 is a 10.25-inch TFT-LCD colour screen with integrated map navigation and connectivity. With the upgraded display size, there is no longer a need for a separate screen for navigation display, allowing all the information the rider needs to be shown in one central location.

The list of factory fitted options for next year’s R1250RT is extensive, and includes Riding Modes Pro with Dynamic mode, Dynamic ESA electronic suspension and Hill Start Control Pro. Also optional is the adaptive turning light that lights up the corner when turning, an add-on to the new LED headlight unit that replaces the previous projector lights.

Standard equipment on the R1250RT is three riding mode, with new “Eco” mode for fuel efficiency, BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control DTC. The R1250RT comes in a base colour of Alpine White with additional cost paint options being Exclusive (Manhattan Grey Metallic), Sport (Racing Blue Metallic) or Option 719 (Mineral White Metallic).