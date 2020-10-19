In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Matthew H Tong / 19 October 2020 12:47 pm / 1 comment

The Lotus Evija electric hypercar has just made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood SpeedWeek. The automaker fielded three of its pre-production Evijas, one complete in the familiar Lotus ‘Solaris Yellow’ finish, and another in black with gold accents.

This took place ahead of customer deliveries, which was supposed to take place at the end of this year, but pushed back by at least five months due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The good news is, this buys Lotus more time to finetune the Evija – Lotus CEO Phil Popham said engineers found ways to increase power beyond 2,000 PS, with aerodynamic gains to be had as well.

Currently, the four electric motors powering the Evija are tipped to produce a combined 2,000 PS and 1,700 Nm of torque. Each drive motor is built into a single-speed helical gear ground planetary gearbox, which draws power from a centrally-mounted 70 kWh lithium-ion battery. A sub-three second century sprint time is touted, and the 0-300 km/h sprint can be done in under nine seconds, Lotus says.

Only 130 units of the Evija will ever be made. As of August 2020, at least 70 units have been spoken for. With a base price of £1.7 million (RM8.7 million), customers can customise the car to their hearts’ content, but not before securing a production slot for £250,000 (RM1.28 million).

Company director of vehicle attributes, Gavan Kershaw said: We’re having a great time demonstrating the Evija here at Goodwood. Bringing the cars to an event like this is a welcome break from the hundreds of hours spent on proving grounds, where there’s a huge amount of open space and long straights to test the car’s performance limits.”

“Goodwood is a fast and flowing circuit with numerous undulations in the surface, and so is a fantastic test and demonstration for the Evija as it’s the type of environment where many owners will use the car,” he added. Lotus has been a part of the Goodwood speed fest since 1948.