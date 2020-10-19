In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 19 October 2020 11:45 am / 1 comment

Tesla has unveiled a host of updates to the Model 3 for the 2021 model year, which will gain revised exterior trim, wheels and interior, along with a power bootlid, as well as increases in battery range and performance.

All variants of the updated Model 3 receive a boost in battery range. The Standard Range Plus (SR+) variant gets bumped up from 402 km to 420 km, while the Long Range (LR) variant gets a significant boost from the existing 518 km to 564 km. Meanwhile, the Performance variant steps up from 468 km to 504 km.

The rear-wheel-drive Standard Range Plus is rated to do 0-96 km/h in 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 224 km/h, while the dual motor AWD Long Range variant does 0-96 km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 232 km/h. In its most potent Performance form, the 2021 Model 3 is rated for 0-96 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h.

The white exterior colour is included in the Model 3 base price, while Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic and Deep Blue Metallic are US$1,000 (RM4,147) cost options. The Red Multi-Coat paint is a US$2,000 (RM8,294) option.

In terms of rolling stock, the SR+ and the LR variants can be specified with 18-inch Aero or 19-inch Sport wheels, the latter being a US$1,500 (RM6,220) option. while the Performance variant comes on 20-inch Uberturbine wheels as standard. Inside the revised Model 3 is offered with either a standard black interior, or a black and white interior.

Standard interior equipment includes 12-way power-adjustable seats, a 14-speaker premium audio system with subwoofer, a one-year premium connectivity subscription which includes satellite maps with live traffic, internet music streaming and media, video streaming, Caraoke and an internet browser.

New here are four USB-C ports which replace the previous USB ports, plus a centre console that now includes a wireless charging pad for two smartphones. Also included are Bluetooth playback of music and media, LED fog lamps, tinted glass roof with UV and IR protection, power folding, heated and self-dimming side mirrors and customisable driver profiles.

According to Drive Tesla Canada, additional minor interior upgrades include satin black sill plates, seat control now with a graphite finish, metallic steering wheel scroll wheels, Model Y-style door exit buttons, magnetically fastened interior sun visors, matte black trim that replaces the previous gloss black items, a micro suede wrap for the wireless charging pad and a fifth USB-C charging port in the centre console box.

Advanced driver assistance systems, or Autopilot in Tesla-speak in the 2021 Model 3 includes self-driving from highway on-ramps to off-ramps, including interchanges and overtaking slower cars; auto lane change on highways; self-parking in parallel and perpendicular spaces; a ‘Summon’ function; and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. An upcoming feature is Autosteer for city driving, according to the Tesla website.

A non-refundable US$100 (RM) order fee applies to 2021 Model 3 in its native market, and estimated delivery for the carmaker’s latest four-door is five to nine weeks, or from the end of November at the soonest.