19 October 2020

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s first-ever Formula 1 race is now officially cancelled. The recent announcement comes from Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) after numerous discussions with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Formula One World Championship Ltd, the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Vietnamese Motorsports Association (VMA).

The Vietnamese Grand Prix was first announced in November 2018 to take place in April this year on the streets of Hanoi, as the third race of the 2020 season. It would have been one of several street races on the calendar, with others including the Australian Grand Prix, Monaco Grand Prix, Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Singapore Grand Prix, all of which have also been cancelled.

“We are unable to welcome the most exciting and prestigious motorsport series on the planet to Vietnam in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was a very difficult decision for all of us to make but ultimately it was the only solution after carefully reviewing all safety criteria as well as the efficiency under current conditions. We thank you for your support and understanding during this uncertain period,” said Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the VGPC, who added refunds will be provided for all tickets purchased.

As it stands, the 2020 season currently consists of 17 races, with 11 of them already concluded, the most recent being the Eifel Grand Prix. The next stop for the F1 circus will be the Portuguese Grand Prix this coming weekend, followed by trips to Imola, Istanbul, a double header in Bahrain, before finally coming to a close in Abu Dhabi.