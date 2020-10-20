In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 October 2020 10:02 am / 0 comments

BMW has released the First Edition variants of the F95 X5 M Competition and F96 X6 M Competition, the production of which is limited to 250 units each. Both models are made at the automaker’s Spartanburg plant in the US, and can be ordered right away.

Unique to the First Edition models are the special BMW Individual Frozen Dark Silver paint as seen on the X6 M Competition, as well as the BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue on the X5 M Competition. Both are matte paints that go well with the staggered Jet Black M light alloy wheels. The front wheels are 21 inches in size, while the rears are 22-inch units. Extras include the M Carbon exterior mirror caps, M Carbon rear spoiler for the new BMW X6 M Competition, plus an M Carbon engine compartment cover.

Inside, both cars get the BMW Individual Merino full leather trim, finished in the exclusive bi-colour Silverstone/Midnight Blue theme. The seats feature black Alcantara inserts, complete with Sakhir Orange contrast stitching. The orange threading is also used on the door panel trim and leather-covered instrument panel. The BMW Individual Alcantara headliner, meanwhile, is finished in Midnight Blue, and there’s a carbon-fibre First Edition plaque applied to the centre console.

Besides that, no further changes have been done. The hot SUVs are still powered by the same S63B44T4 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 engine, dishing out 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Together with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox with Drivelogic and M xDrive AWD (with Active M Differential), both cars will do the century sprint in 3.8 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 13.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h, but can be raised to 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Other notable features include M-specific adaptive suspension, active roll stabilisation, M Servotronic variable steering, and huge 395 mm cross-drilled and vented discs up front, clamped by six-piston calipers. The rear discs measure 380 mm in diameter, and are clamped with single-piston floating calipers.

No changes to the driver assistance systems, too. Standard here is the Active Guard Plus, which comprises front collision warning with brake intervention, lane departure warning, active cruise control with stop-and-go function, and the Night Vision system. Parking Assistant is standard, with active park distance control and reversing assistant, but can be upgraded to Parking Assistant Plus, which nets features such as top view, panorama view, 3D top view and remote 3D view functions.

BMW’s Driving Assistant is standard as well, featuring lane change warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear collision prevention. Customers can upgrade to the Driving Assistant Professional package, which adds on steering and lane control assistant, lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection, lane change assistant, evasion assistant, emergency stop assistant, crossroads warning, wrong-way warning and front cross traffic alert. So, what do you think?

