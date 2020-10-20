In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 20 October 2020 11:54 am / 0 comments

The facelifted, second-generation Porsche Panamera made its debut in August this year with uprated engines, and now the range has been joined by plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as the return of the internal combustion Panamera 4S for the facelifted range.

Headlining the electrified Panamera line-up here is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which combines a 4.0 litre biturbo petrol V8 engine producing 571 PS (21 PS more) with an electric motor producing the same 136 PS as before. This propels the electrified fastback sedan from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, or 0.2 second quicker than the pre-facelift car. Top speed is now 315 km/h, or 5 km/h higher than before.

The second of the two electrified variants is the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, which features a 2.9 litre biturbo V6 petrol with 330 PS that is also mated to a 136 PS/400 Nm electric drive motor for a total system output of 462 PS. Thus equipped, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid does 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h.

Fully charged, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has an all-electric range of up to 50 km on the WLTP EAER City test cycle, or 59 km on the NEDC test cycle. Meanwhile, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid has a fully electric range of 56 km on the WLTP EAER City test cycle, or 64 km on the NEDC test cycle. Both are equipped with a high-voltage battery with capacity increased from 14.1 kWh to 17.9 kWh.

2021 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (left) and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

All PHEV Panamera variants can be charged at up to 7.2 kW with the standard Porsche Mobile Charger, with the use of public charging facilities enabled by a Type 2 cable. All three PHEV Panamera variants are now available in fastback sedan, Executive long wheelbase and Sport Turismo shooting brake bodystyles.

The newly-introduced pair of E-Hybrid models complete the PHEV trio with the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid that was introduced at the premiere of the second-generation Panamera facelift, with the pairing of a 440 PS 2.9 litre biturbo petrol V6 and electric drive for total system output of 560 PS and 750 Nm of torque.

The introduction of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid PHEV variants is also joined by the internal combustion-only Panamera 4S, which returns with a 440 PS 2.9 litre biturbo petrol V6. This propels the Panamera 4S from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds (0.1 second quicker), and onwards to a top speed of 295 km/h; 6 km/h higher than before.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S

The exterior of the Panamera 4S wears the Sport Design front end to differentiate itself from that of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, along with dual LED daytime running lights atop the side intakes compared to the single LED strips on the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. Meanwhile, the DRLs on the Turbo S E-Hybrid are modelled after the C-shaped elements atop the larger side air intakes on the internal combustion Turbo S.

Exterior options include the darkened Exclusive Design darkened tail lamp clusters with dynamic ‘coming home/leaving home’ animation, three new wheel designs in 20- and 21-inch sizes and two new exterior colours – Cherry Metallic and Truffle Brown Metallic.

Chassis features on the top Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid includes PDCC Sport electric roll stabilisation, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus and the PCCB ceramic composite brake system.

Inside, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) continues to feature with voice control, Risk Radar for road sign and hazard information, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and various other Connect services. The 2021 Porsche Panamera range is now available to order in North America and Europe, with cars arriving in dealerships in October and December, respectively.

GALLERY: 2020 Porsche Panamera facelift range