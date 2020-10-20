In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2020 8:08 pm / 0 comments

After an injury struck season, Malaysian racer Khairul Idham Pawi, better known as “Super KIP” to fans, has parted ways with Petronas Sprinta Racing. Super Kip, who hails from Perak, has four races left in the 2020 season with Petronas Sprint Racing in the Moto 3 category.

Originally joining Petronas Sprinta Racing in 2019 to compete in the Moto 2 class but showing lacklustre results, a decision was made for Khairul to ride in Moto 3 this year. However, a hand injury sustained during qualifying for the Czech Republic Grand Prix aggravated an old injury, necessitating surgery.

Since then, Super KIP has struggled to regain his previous, which includes two wins in Moto 3 in previous years. Thanking Petronas Sprinta Racing for the past two years, Khairul expressed a wish to continue racing, saying, “I want to continue riding so I will work to find the best option in my racing career. I will try my best to show my potential again and reward all the fans that have been supporting me since the beginning.”