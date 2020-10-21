In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 October 2020 12:43 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Motor Authority, SSC plans to build a new model that slots in below the record-setting Tuatara, a project that it is calling “Little Brother.” This will help to widen the company’s line-up of offerings to draw in more customers in the future.

SSC CEO Jerod Shelby revealed that the Little Brother project will be a mid-engine supercar with a naturally-aspirated V8 that makes around 700 to 800 hp. By comparison, the Tuatara’s 5.9 litre twin-turbo V8 pushes out 1,750 hp when running on E85 ethanol fuel and 1,350 hp on 91 octane petrol.

Power difference aside, the Tuatara’s lesser sibling is said to be priced within the USD400,000 to USD500,000 range (RM1.658 million to RM2.073 million), making it much more “affordable” to those looking to own an SSC. Additionally, it will have higher production volume compared to the 100-unit Tuatara that has a base price of USD1.625 million (RM6.736 million).

On that mention, Shelby said that the project has been on the back burner for a few years, but it won’t enter the design phase until the Tuatara reaches full production levels. Due to the current pandemic, the company is only expected reach its peak production target of 25 cars per year in 2022, with 20 orders for the Tuatara accounted for so far.

As for other details, Shelby revealed the Little Brother will adopt various cues from the Tuatara, with its design set to be a scaled down version of its flagship. When launched, the model will compete against models like the McLaren 765LT, Ferrari F8 Tributo and the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) 004.