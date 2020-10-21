In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 October 2020 3:04 pm / 0 comments

For yet another year, Toyota has been named the most valuable automotive brand in the world, according to Interbrand’s 2020 Best Global Brands list. As with last year, 15 automotive brands secured places on the top 100 list, with Tesla re-entering the rankings after being absent since 2017.

Toyota’s brand value was estimated to be USD51.595 billion, which is 8% less than last year, but still sufficient to secure first place among automotive brands and seventh overall – Coca-Cola, Samsung, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple are ahead of it.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz retained its spot on the list as well – second among automotive brands and eighth overall – with a brand value of USD49.268 billion, 3% less than last year. Similarly, BMW remained the third most valuable automotive brand (and 11th overall) with a brand value of USD39.756 billion.

Coming in fourth (and 20th overall) is Honda, which saw a significant 11% dip in brand value to USD21.694 billion. Further down the list, Hyundai (USD14.295 billion) gained 1% in brand value to take the fifth spot (36th overall), while Ford dropped to seventh (42nd overall) after a 12% decline to USD12.568 billion.

Taking its spot between the Korean and American carmakers is returning Tesla in sixth, with a brand value of USD12.785 billion. The strong return to the list is backed by an increase in market capitalisation of 769% in 12 months and growing revenues, Interbrand says.

Brands in the Volkswagen Group occupied the next three spots after Ford, with Audi taking the eighth spot (44th overall), Volkswagen in ninth (47th overall) and Porsche in tenth (55th overall). All three saw their brand values dip by between 2% and 5%.

Nissan missed out on the top 10 this year, with an 8% drop in brand value to USD10.553 billion for 11th place (59th overall), followed by Ferrari in 12th place (79th overall). As for the final three remaining brands, they are Kia in 13th place (86th overall), Land Rover in 14th place (93rd overall) and lastly, MINI in 15th place (95th overall). Harley-Davidson, which was last year’s bottom brand, dropped out of the list in 2020.

Brands included in the list must meet several conditions, including having a significant presence in Asia, Europe, and North America, as well as geographic coverage in emerging markets. Additionally, at least 30% of revenue must come from outside of the brand’s home region, and there must be sufficient publicly available data on the brand’s financial performance.

Their economic profit must also be expected to be positive over the longer term, delivering a return above the brand’s cost of capital. Lastly, the brand must have a public profile and awareness across the major economies of the world.