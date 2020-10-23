In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 October 2020 12:18 pm / 0 comments

Despite back to basics being the design philosophy behind BMW Motorrad’s R nineT range of heritage bikes, the entire 2021 BMW Motorrad R nineT line-up has been updated. The boxer twin engine in the R nineT are now Euro 5 compliant and some technical specifications have been upgraded, including the suspension.

Comprising of the R nineT, R nineT Pure, R nineT Scrambler and R nineT Urban G/S, the engine is still the same air- and oil-cooled boxer mill, now pumping out 109 hp at 7,250 rpm and 116 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. While the torque number remains the same from the previous generation R nineT, power takes a one horsepower drop from the outgoing model’s 110 hp at 7,750 rpm because of Euro 5 regulations.

For the boxer engine, the combustion chambers feature a new turbulence system which BMW says promote efficient, cleaner combustion and increased torque. From 4,000 to 6,000 rpm, the R nineT has a meatier torque curve which is said to have more pulling power than the outgoing model.

In terms of riding aids, things have been much improved with the inclusion of ABS Pro with Dynamic Brake Control, along with Road and Rain riding modes, as opposed to the first generation R nineT which only had ABS. The rear monoshock is an all-new unit that has hand-adjustable spring preload and is claimed to be more comfortable with travel-dependent damping and new suspension strut.

Inside the cockpit, the circular instrument panel comes with new dial design complete with BMW logo and indicator lights that are concealed when not illuminated. All R nineT models now come with LED lighting throughout and a USB charging socket is included in the list of standard equipment.

Riding aids are similarly updated with the R nineT and R nineT Pure getting “Dyna” for the optional Riding Modes Pro while the R nineT Scrambler and R nineT Urban G/S get ‘Dirt” mode as an option. Meanwhile, the R nineT G/S gets a “Edition 40 Years GS” model option, in limited quantity in a colour scheme reminiscent of the legendary R 100 GS, marking BMW Motorrad’s GS adventure-tourer’s 40th anniversary.