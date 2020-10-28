In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 October 2020 6:03 pm / 0 comments

After showing a trio of prototype electric bicycles (e-bicycles) at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (H-D) is teasing the release of the Serial 1 Cycle Company. This sub-brand of H-D will specialise in e-bicycles and its first market offerings are due in the first quarter of 2021.

Serial 1 is set to release news of its product range in a little under three weeks, according to its website. While no technical specifications or detailed pricing has been released, it is expected Serial 1’s e-bicycles will fall into the USD 2,500 (RM10,386) to USD 5,000 (RM20,772) range, reports Forbes.

Shown in photographs is a concept e-bicycle from Serial 1 that pays homage to H-D’s first motorcycles, built in 1903. Serial 1 Cycle Company Brand Director Aaron Frank says the concept e-bicycle was “built in a couple of weeks” as a one-off and is not likely to make it into production.

Frank, who previously headed Motorcyclist magazine along with stints in Indian and Victory Motorcycles under Polaris as well as Nissan and Ferrari, said the concept is to introduce the Serial 1 name to the public. There are plans to partner with a company experienced in the production of e-bicycles but Frank is emphatic Serial 1 “will not be “badge slaps,” where a larger company just puts their name on an existing line of products.”

The upcoming product launch from Serial 1 is likely to feature models closer to the Milan show prototypes. From photos, the motor is a mid-mounted unit, moving away from the typical rear hub-mounted designs in this class of e-bicycle, with belt drive, integrated battery and built-in lighting.



