Genesis has unveiled the GV70, joining the GV80 in its SUV line-up. In front, new SUV wears the split headlamp design as applied to the current crop of Genesis models and a Crest Grille design that is similar to that of the GV80, while the lower section of the front bumper features deeper sculpting as seen on the facelifted G70 sedan.

At the back, the dual-row tail lamp layout echoes the stacked setup of the headlamps and extends into the tailgate panel, complemented by a G-Matrix mesh lower bumper section bookended by chromed vertical outlets. Inside, the GV70 draws from “characteristics of elegant South Korean architectural philosophy,” which is based on an approach that maximises passenger comfort and convenience, says Genesis.

The GV70 Sport gets variant-specific interior trim (right)

The GV70 has been previewed with a Sport variant as well, which is distinguished by its Sport-specific front bumper and 21-inch G-Matrix wheels in a darkened finish, while dark chrome is also applied to the exterior trim items as well. A set of large-diameter exhaust outlets finish the Sport trim on the GV70 exterior.

Inside, the GV70 appears to employ the 14.5-inch infotainment display as used in the larger GV80, accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the GV70 Sport interior is identified by a three-spoke sport steering wheel and carbon-fibre trim on the console and door card sections.

The GV70 can be expected to draw from its bigger sibling, the GV80 in terms of powertrain, where there will be a combination of four- and six-cylinder engines offered. The GV80 is offered in the United States with either a 2.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine – likely to be a version of the Smartstream unit in the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift, in which it produces 277 hp and 422 Nm of torque, and a 3.5 litre twin-turbo.

Pricing details, too, are yet to be revealed, though the GV70 will certainly be priced below the GV80, which starts from US$48,900 (RM203,424) in the United States.

Genesis will also be conducting test drives for approximately 100 units of the GV70 in un-camouflaged form, which will be done in Korea over a period of ‘about two months’ for final testing before the SUV gets its full-fledged, official launch, the company said.