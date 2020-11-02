In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 2 November 2020 11:06 am / 1 comment

Lexus has introduced the Lexus RC 350 F Sport “Emotional Ash” special edition model in Japan. It’s unclear how many units will be made available, but those who fancy dark-themed cars should find this model rather appealing.

For the fascia, this RC gets a gloss black grille insert with jet black surrounds, gloss black wing mirrors with chrome trim, 19-inch aluminium alloys with a unique dark finish, jet black exhaust tips, and gloss black Trinocular LED headlight surrounds. Two colours are available for the Emotional Ash treatment – White Nova Glass Flake and Sonic Chrome.

Inside, the top section of the steering wheel gets a silver-inked open-pore wood trim. The same material is extended to the door cards as well. There’s also the use of contrast silver stitching along the leather-wrapped portion of the steering wheel, as well as the F Sport seats.

Mechanically, the RC 350 F Sport continues to be powered by the same 2GR-FKS 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine, which makes 318 PS at 6,600 rpm and 380 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed Sports Direct Shift (SPDS) automatic transmission, which allows shifts to occur in one-tenth of a second (100 ms).

Now, Lexus is extending the Emotional Ash treatment package to the RC 300 and RC 300h as well, with prices starting from 6,469,000 yen (RM257k) for the entry-level model, to 7,477,000 yen (RM297k) for the RC 350. For now, it looks like the SE model will be sold in Japan only, with no indication of it being offered elsewhere. So, what do you think?