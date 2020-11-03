In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2020 5:03 pm / 0 comments

In a few days, Honda will be launching the 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally, which it calls a “full model change.” Teasing some details ahead of the launch of this pair of dual-purpose motorcycles, Honda has released a photo and a few details.

For the CRF250L, Honda says an “Evolved On-Off Gear” concept is used, intended to make daily use as well as weekend riding fun more convenient, with the bike easier to handle both on- and off-road. In the engine room, still a single-cylinder 250 cc, liquid-cooled mill, the air intake and exhaust have been revised for more power.

Aside from new bodywork the 2021 CRF250L also gets a new frame that is lighter and stiffer. Adding to the list of updates is longer travel suspension and two-channel ABS which we assume is switchable for off-road duties.

Meanwhile, the 2021 CRF250L Rally gets the same updates as the CRF250L, but with the addition of LED lights of a slimmer design, better fuel efficiency, a larger fuel tank and taller windshield. More details will become known at the full launch due to take place soon.