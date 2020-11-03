In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 3 November 2020 12:27 pm / 0 comments

It wasn’t that long ago that Toyota unveiled the 15th-generation Crown, but the large sedan has now been given an update in Japan. At first glance, it’s hard to see what the fuss is about, as the Crown doesn’t appear to sport any changes to its exterior or engine line-up.

Indeed, the regal look seen when the model first made its debut in 2018 is unchanged from before, while under the bonnet, you still get a choice of two electrified powertrains. The first is a 3.5 litre V6 making 299 PS (295 hp) and 356 Nm of torque, while the other option is a 2.5 litre four-cylinder with 184 PS (181 hp) and 221 Nm – both have an electric motor and lithium-ion battery. There’s also a non-hybrid 2.0 litre four-pot rated at 245 PS (241 hp) and 350 Nm.

However, it is on the inside where things have changed, as the split-screen setup used previously has been ditched in favour of a large 12.3-inch touchscreen. The new unit is equipped with Toyota’s T-Connect services as well as a range of media playback options, including support for Android Auto and Apply CarPlay.

With the new display, the Crown gets horizontal air vents in the middle of the dashboard, with the controls for the climate system placed below them. Where the previous setup had a lower seven-inch screen dedicated to climate controls, the single-screen setup sees buttons, knobs and a smaller screen being used instead.

This makes it easier to adjust common things like temperature and fan speed given the tactile feedback, without drivers having to take their eyes off the road. However, you’ll still be able to adjust the climate system on the 12.3-inch display through vertical splitting, in case you need greater control.

Toyota also notes that the Crown gets new exterior finishes and wheels, as well as improved safety and driver assist systems. The latter includes Curve Speed Reduction function for the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system, improved pedestrian and cyclists detection for the AEB system, and emergency steering avoidance.

Pricing for the updated Crown starts at 4.899 million yen (RM194,524) and goes up to 7.393 million yen (RM293,552), with a variety of trim levels, along with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.







GALLERY: 2018 Toyota Crown (Japan market)