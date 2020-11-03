In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 3 November 2020 12:14 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors is aiming to have electrified vehicles account for half of its global sales by 2030, up from the 7% it is at now, the Nikkei reports.

To begin with, the Japanese automaker is planning to increase its electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicle presence in the near future with five electrified models, as previously outlined in its three-year business plan unveiled in July.

On the PHEV front, the first has already been unveiled in the form of the Eclipse Cross facelift, the plug-in version of which will go on sale in Japan next month. This will be followed by the PHEV version of the next-generation Outlander, which will enter the market in April 2022 following the debut of the fourth-gen SUV sometime in the second-quarter of next year. The automaker is then set to roll out a hybrid version of its Xpander multi-purpose vehicle in 2023.

As for pure electric models, the company will tap partnerships to expand its lineup in that segment. In China, it is working with Guangzhou Automobile Group to release a jointly-developed EV in 2021, and there are also plans to develop a mini-EV together with Nissan.

Presently, the automaker has only three EV and plug-in hybrid models combined, and the count is set to be reduced further in the short term – earlier this month, the Nikkei reported that the company will finally end production of its i-MiEV electric car, which has been around since 2009, this year.

Japan’s sixth-largest automaker, a member of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, has said it anticipates a net loss of 360 billion yen (RM14.3 billion) for fiscal 2020, and is streamlining its operations by shifting its focus to concentrating on the ASEAN region.