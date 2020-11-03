In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Porsche, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 3 November 2020 12:59 pm / 0 comments

The load-lugging estate version of the Porsche Taycan has been sighted once again, this time essentially without any camouflage and therefore with its production bodywork in plain view. the long-roofed bodystyle was confirmed for production in October 2018, albeit shown in concept form as the Cross Turismo.

Here, the Sport Turismo name is assumed from its lack of wheel arch cladding as seen on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept. The front end of the Sport Turismo appears largely similar to that of the fastback Taycan, though the development unit here appears to feature strakes on its side intakes. The headlamps, bonnet and fenders appear to be identical to those on the current production car.

This time around, the development unit spotted here does without the window line disguise, showing the true form of its daylight opening, while also sporting roof rails which were absent from the previously sighted development car. The disguise has gone from the Taycan Sport Turismo’s rear end, too, where the rear bumper and tail lamp assembly appear to be just about identical to those on the regular Taycan bodystyle.

The Taycan was updated in August to gain stronger acceleration, additional equipment and charging functions. The Taycan Sport Turismo can be expected to carry over powertrain choices from the regular bodystyle version, which is offered in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S variants.

At the debut of the all-electric model range in September 2019, the top Turbo S variant outputs 761 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque on overboost, yielding acceleration times of 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0-160 km/h in 6.3 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 9.8 seconds. Top speed for both Turbo and Turbo S variants are capped at 260 km/h, with battery range from 388 km to 412 km.

This was joined in October 2019 by the Taycan 4S, where the relatively more modest variant offered up to 463 km in battery range in Performance Battery Plus specification, which enabled an output of 571 PS. Both Performance Battery Plus and regular Performance battery variants attain the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.0 seconds and identical top speeds of 250 km/h.

Inside, a slightly more accommodating 4+1 second-row seating arrangement can be expected within the Taycan Sport Turismo, drawing parallels from the Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo. Given its outward appearances, the Taycan Sport Turismo looks like it is rather close to being production-ready, and a debut could take place at the end of this year or early next year.