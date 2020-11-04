In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2020 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Fresh off the launch of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09, Yamaha has now taken the covers of the 2021 Yamaha MT-07, it’s middleweight twin. Seeing a similar range of updates to its larger capacity sibling, next year’s MT-07 is now Euro 5 compliant.

The Crossplane 2 mill in the MT-07 now produces 72.3 hp at 8,750 rpm and torque rated at 67 Nm at 6,500 rpm, with a six-speed gearbox getting power to the ground. From the specifications sheet, the 2019 Yamaha MT-07 (RM38,888 in Malaysia) got 73.7 hp at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, a minimal power loss caused by the mandatory Euro 5 emissions conformance.

In terms of styling, while the overall silhouette of the 2021 MT-07 resembles the previous generation model, the body lines are now softer. Biggest visual change comes in the form of the LED projector headlight, flanked by LED DRLs, similar in style to the new MT-09 and the exhaust note has been reworked for the rider’s aural enjoyment.

LED lighting is now used for the turn signals in the form of a slim single-element bar and the entire presentation of the MT-07 is now blacked out, including the brake and clutch levers. Inside the cockpit, a monochrome LCD screen is found, redesigned with coloured elements with white-on-black display instead of the inverse as found on the 2019 MT-09.

Fuel capacity stays the same at 14-litres with seat height at 805 mm and claimed weight is 184 kg, compared to the 179 kg of the outgoing MT-07. Front brake discs are now bigger, with twin 298 mm diameter discs against the 2019 model’s 282 mm brake discs in front while the rear 245 mm disc at the back is retained with two-channel ABS.

No change in suspension, the MT-07 coming with non-adjustable telescopic front forks and rebound-adjustable mono shock at the rear while handlebars are now 30 mm wider for a more aggressive riding position. There are three colour choices for the 2021 Yamaha MT-07 – Storm Fluo, Icon Blue and Ice Black.



