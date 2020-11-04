In Cars, Hyundai, Local News, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 4 November 2020 8:40 pm / 0 comments

Last week, Hyundai finally introduced the Kona in Malaysia, taking the fight to the Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR and Mazda CX-3. We’ve now taken a closer look at all three variants of the B-segment SUV to give you a better idea of what you can expect to get in terms of specifications and equipment.

Prices start from RM115,888 for the base 2.0 model, rising up to RM120,888 for the 2.0 Active and RM143,888 for the range-topping 1.6 Turbo. These figures are introductory prices – inclusive of a reduction in the sales and service tax (SST) – and will go up a full RM8,000 starting next year.

The funkily-styled crossover will be powered by a choice of two engines. The first is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson cycle four-cylinder making 149 PS at 6,200 rpm and 180 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The more powerful 1.6 litre direct-injected turbo mill pushes out 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm, mated to a seven-speed dry dual-clutch transmission. So equipped, the Kona will get from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, matching the recently-launched Proton X50 1.5 TGDi.

As standard, the Kona comes with keyless entry, push-button start, a reverse camera and a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The 2.0 Active and 1.6 Turbo are fairly closely specced and add LED head- and tail lights, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display, automatic climate control and a powered driver’s seat.

However, only the range-topper comes with the full array of SmartSense safety features, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam. Six airbags and stability control are fitted across the range, with the 2.0 Active adding blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert.

Wanna go into deeper detail about what you’ll get from each variant? Then watch our walk-around video above to learn more. As usual, you can let us know what you think in the comments after the jump.

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona 2.0 Active