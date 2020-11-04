In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 4 November 2020 11:29 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz may have only just given the W447 V-Class a facelift last year, but that hasn’t stopped it from continuing to tinker with the MPV. Having added the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) at the end of 2019, Stuttgart has now fitted Airmatic air suspension – another feature lifted from the company’s passenger cars – as an option.

The system consists of self-levelling pneumatic springs and adaptive dampers, the latter controlling the damping force on each wheel using separate valves for compression and rebound. Mercedes says it delivers a constant ground clearance even on rough roads, as well as increased stability and comfort due to the reduced body movements.

Just like on other Mercedes models, you can adjust the suspension using the Dynamic Select switch on the centre console. There are four modes to choose from – the Comfort and Manual settings maintain the standard ride height up to 110 km/h, beyond which the van drops 10 mm for better stability, aerodynamics and, thus, fuel consumption. Sport keeps the suspension at the lowered setting at all times.

One new feature is Lift mode, which raises the ground clearance by 35 mm at speeds of up to 30 km/h. This gives the V-Class a modicum of off-road ability in concert with the also-optional 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. In addition to the standard model, Mercedes is also offering the suspension on the electric EQV as well as the Marco Polo series of campervans.