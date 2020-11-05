In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 November 2020 2:38 pm / 0 comments

A total of 11 world records fell to the hands of multiple 250 cc world champion Max Biaggi, astride the Voxan Wattman electric motorcycle. The record speed of 366.94 km/h was set in the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) “partially streamlined electric motorcycle over 300 kilos” category between 30th October and 1st November at an airfield in Châteauroux, France.

The previous record of 329 km/h was set by rider Ryuji Tsuruta on the Mobitec EV-02A. Also taking records in the “non-streamlined” category, the Voxan Wattman established benchmarks for the quarter-mile flying and standing start class where there was no previous record, as well as the 1 kilometre and 1 mile flying and standing start categories.

During the multiple record setting attempt, Biaggi brought the Voxan Wattman to an instantaneous peak top speed of 408 km/h in semi streamlined form. Additionally, a peak top speed of 372 km/h was recorded for the non-streamlined Wattman.

Powered by a 270 kW – the equivalent of 362.1 hp – electric motor taken from a Formula E race car, the Voxan Wattman has a dry ice cooling system and 15.9 kWh battery. This is four times as much power as produced by typical electric motorcycles today such as the Harley-Davidson LiveWire but the Wattman depletes its battery in a matter of a few runs.