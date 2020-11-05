In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 5 November 2020 11:17 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) and Wei-Ling Gallery have successfully raised RM133,200 from the recent charity auction of Arteon art cars. Proceeds from the auction will be channeled to the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA), with a minimum token of appreciation presented to each artist for their contribution.

The auction marked the culmination of the collaboration between VW and the art gallery, to celebrate the launch of the Arteon R-Line. Featuring 13 Malaysian artists, the collaboration provided the unique opportunity to collectors and art enthusiasts alike to own die-cast scale models of the Arteon that have been transformed by the artists into one-of-a-kind sculptures.

“It was truly heartening to see art and Arteon come together at the auction, and to witness how much the bidders recognised the value of owning such collectible art pieces. What more, was that their enthusiasm stemmed from their desire to contribute to charity, in this case, breast cancer awareness and support,” said VPCM’s MD Erik Winter.

Click to enlarge

BCWA president Ranjit Kaur expressed her gratitude to the enthusiastic bidders, saying “the auction of Arteon Art Cars brought together like-minded entrepreneurs who did not hesitate to dig into their pockets to contribute towards supporting women affected by breast cancer. We at BCWA are also immensely thankful to the organisers VPCM and Wei-Ling Gallery and to all donors for their generosity.”

The Arteon project was an extension of the recent “18@8 Turning Points” exhibition by Wei-Ling Gallery, curated with this idea in mind, exploring the 13 artists’ pasts through different philosophical, technical and aesthetic approaches, in the form of thought-provoking art pieces.

Launched in August, the Arteon is Volkswagen’s flagship model, a sleek four-door (five if you consider its hatch) coupe replacement to the popular CC. Available here in sporty R-Line trim, the Arteon is powered by a 2.0 TSI engine with 190 PS/320 Nm, paired to a seven-speed DSG for 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. Locally assembled in Pekan, the Arteon R-Line is priced at RM221,065 on-the-road without insurance and SST.