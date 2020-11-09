In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 November 2020 9:24 am / 1 comment

Reaching the end of the 2020 Moto 2 season with Angel Nieto Team, Malaysian motorcycle racer Hafizh Syahrin has signed to ride for NTS RW Racing GP. Hafizh will compete in the Moto 2 class fur the Dutch racing team with team mate 16-year old Belgian Barry Baltus.

“We are proud and happy to have signed Hafizh, who is not only an experienced and talented rider, but also a very kind and nice person”, says NTS RW Racing GP team manager Jarno Janssen. “… we are still developing the bike. The input and feedback of a rider like Hafizh is very important in that process,” Janssen said.

Hafizh welcomed the new contract, saying he was pleased to continue competing in Moto 2 with NTS RW Racing GP. “I know how much effort it takes to develop a new bike, but I believe in this project. NTS and the team have improved the bike a lot in a relatively short time, step by step. I hope that, with my experience and feedback, we can make big steps,” said Hafizh.

RW Racing GP was founded by businessman Roelof Waninge from The Netherlands, taking over the assets of Dutch 125 cc and 250 cc motorcycle racing team owned by fellow countryman Arie Molenaar in 2011. RW Racing competes in Moto 2 in a technical partnership with Japanese chassis builder NTS.