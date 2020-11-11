In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 November 2020 3:23 pm / 0 comments

In a mass launch for the European market, Honda has released the 2021 Honda X-ADV adventure scooter. Changes to the X-ADV are not just cosmetic but the X-ADV has undergone a comprehensive makeover down to the frame with this year’s model 3 kg lighter than the outgoing model.

Engine configurartion is the same as the first generation model, a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 745 cc but power has taken a 4 hp bump, with the 2021 X-ADV putting out 57.8 hp at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. The X-ADV mill is also Euro 5 compliant, revving up to 7,000 rpm with revisions to the intake and exhaust.

In the transmission, ratios for the DCT six-speed gearbox with manual mode and push button gear changes has been revised to improve acceleration through the first, second and third gears. The upper ratios have also been changed to improve fuel efficiency with taller fourth, fifth and sixth ratios.

Control comes from ride-by-wire throttle and the rider can choose from one of five riding modes – Standard, Sport, Rain, Gravel and User. In the first four modes, power delivery, engine braking, traction control and ABS have presets while User mode also the rider to set the ride parameters to their preference while traction control has three levels and is switchable.

Styling wise, the X-ADV remains true to the original X-ADV concept but all new body panels give a more aggressive image, including the LED headlights complemented with LED DRLs. Seat design has also been changed to allow the rider to get his or her feet down easily with seat height set at 820 mm while the windshield has five manually adjustable positions.

Inside the cockpit, the 5-inch TFT-LCD colour screen displays all the necessary information the rider needs. An optional module allows for connection of the rider’s smartphone and headset (not provided) to the X-ADV and the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System manages calls, e-mails, navigation and music through verbal commands.

Beneath the bodywork the 2021 X-ADV gets a new frame that is lighter by 1 kilogram from previous and provides more storage space under the seat, 22 litres, large enough enough for a full-face helmet. A new glovebox inside the X-ADV’s dash gives a small 1.2-litre capacity cubby with the previous 12 volt socket replaced with a USB charging port.

Other riding conveniences include a smart key, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) that flashes the brake light under hard braking and self-cancelling turn signals. Fuel is carried in a 31.2-litre tank and a centre stand as well as hand guard complete the list of standard equipment.

On the 17-inch front wheel shod in a 120/70 tyre, braking is done with twin 296 mm discs and four-piston callipers, with 41 mm diameter upside-down front fork. On the 15-inch rear wheel, wearing 160/60 rubber, a 240 mm brake disc with single-piston calliper does the stopping, with a monoshock holding up the back.