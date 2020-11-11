In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Mick Chan / 11 November 2020 8:54 am / 3 comments

When the facelifted Lexus IS made its debut in June, some may have thought that the sport sedan didn’t move its design game onwards as much as they would have liked. For those who think the IS should have arrived looking more radical, there are now TRD and Modellista accessories available for the car.

As befitting its Toyota Racing Development moniker, the TRD range of accessories are motorsport-inspired in its aesthetic. Here, the exterior of the 2021 Lexus IS gets an added dose of aggression courtesy of a front spoiler, aerodynamic mirror covers, side skirts, sports exhaust mufflers and a rear diffuser.

The front spoiler is made of PPE resin, and adds length to the lower edge of the front bumper. Ground clearance in this area is reduced by approximately 49 mm, according to Lexus. Along to the middle of the car, the TRD side skirts are approximately 56 mm closer to the road compared to the standard vehicle.

At the rear end of the vehicle, the rear diffuser is made of PPE and ABS resins, and this extends rearwards by around 22 mm and is about 34 mm closer to the road. The sports exhaust is made of stainless steel and features 76 mm diameter outlets. Both the sports exhaust and rear diffuser must be paired together.

Looking for alternative rolling stock? A 20-inch, forged aluminium TRD wheel set is offered, with the one-piece wheels measuring 20 x 8.5J in front and 20 x 9.5J at the rear. Each wheel weighs 12.1 kg and 12.6 kg front and rear, respectively, and these are to be paired with 225/35 and 265/30 tyres.

There’s more. Buyers can specify a Yamaha-made Performance Damper to be installed within the rear end of the IS, and this aims to improve comfort by reducing noise and vibrations. Additionally, steering benefits from greater stability at higher speeds as well, says Lexus. Also available is a steel underbody bracing kit, which provides the suspension with an even stiffer base to work from.

2021 Lexus IS with Modellista accessories

Is a less overtly motorsport-inspired approach, and additional chrome more to your preference? Enter the Modellista range of accessories for the 2021 IS. The Modellista approach appears no less imposing, where the chrome-embellished parts include a front bumper extension, side skirts, rear styling kit comprised of a rear bumper skirt with sport exhausts, a bootlid spoiler and a 19-inch wheel set.

For both TRD and Modellista accessories kits, the powertrain for the 2021 IS are untouched, where the IS 350 continues to output 311 hp and 380 Nm of torque from its naturally aspirated 3.5 litre V6 engine, and the IS 300 is powered by a 2.0 litre turbo petrol producing 241 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Both rear-wheel-driven IS 350 and IS 300 engine variants are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.