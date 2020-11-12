In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 November 2020 1:25 pm / 0 comments

Joining the base model Ducati XDiavel are the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark and Black Star model variants. This pair of blacked out Ducati power cruisers are now Euro 5 compliant for relevant markets, as is the base model XDiavel.

The XDiavel Dark is a minimalist, visually stripped down version of the XDiavel, covered in matte black and omitting silverware and chrome. A frame painted Carbon Black and matte black wheels are part of the Dial Dark look, as well all black anodised side frame plates and radiator covers.

If required, the backrest and passenger comfort seat are available as options from the Ducati Performance catalogue. Also available for both the Dark and Black Star XDiavel variants are the Sport, Touring and Urban packs for user customisation.

For the XDiavel Black Star, a nod is given to sports car design with alternating grey and matte black accented with red, including the engine head covers painted red. Lightweight forged alloy wheels, painted gloss black, are supplied as standard equipment.

The Black Star’s looks are further enhanced with a model specific seat with dedicated Black Star upholstery, forged anodised side frame plate with machined accents and matte black aluminium belt covers on the gloss black engine. Standard fitment is a Bluetooth module for the infotainment system and management of calls, messages and music via the rider’s smartphone.

For 2021, the Testastretta DVT V-twin 1262 pumps out 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 130 Nm at 5,000 rpm, an increase of 8 hp and 2 Nm over previous. A new exhaust design, adapted from the Ducati Diavel 1260 and revised engine mapping to comply with emissions controls also contribute to the new power figures.

In Malaysia, the 2020 Ducati XDiavel S retails at RM161,900 with a source in the authorised distributor saying pricing might be revised upwards “at least three or four percent from current.” Meanwhile, the Ducati Diavel 1260 S is priced at RM RM139,900, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.