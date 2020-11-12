In Cars, International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Matthew H Tong / 12 November 2020 5:24 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover is in the midst of a huge internal restructuring, with sources telling Autocar that there’s even talks to bring Jaguar into the Land Rover family. The two companies have shared a tumultuous 52-year relationship (once formed the British Leyland), but operated largely independently.

Now under the stewardship of new CEO Thierry Bolloré, things may take a drastic turn, perhaps for the better. There seems to be a plan to consolidate both brand under one roof – a single design studio makes more operational sense, given that both Jaguar and Land Rover design directors report to Gerry McGovern. However, JLR denies this.

With sales tanking and JLR struggling to regain momentum during this pandemic, a merger seems like a viable way to cut costs and stay afloat. There are even reports saying that Bolloré plans to discontinue the XE and XF due to them being “sales failure,” going as far as to line the next-generation electric XJ on the chopping board. Up to six models may be axed, The Times reports.





Jaguar sold just 27,400 cars between July and September, while Land Rover sold nearly three times as many

While other UK carmakers have their factories have returned to dual shift, pre-pandemic levels of production, JLR appears to be using just a fraction of its Castle Bromwich plant. It plans to produce around 11,000 cars up till March 2021, including 4,000 units of the F-Type, 3,500 units of the XE, and 3,500 units of the XF.

The XE proved to be unpopular in North America, which led to its discontinuation in the US market. Besides that, JLR’s investment spending has been cut from a peak of £4.1 billion (RM22.3 billion) in 2018 to a planned £2.5 billion (RM13.6 billion) in 2021.